Eaton Co. (ETN) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. has a 1 year low of $76.06 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,648,356.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Eaton to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

