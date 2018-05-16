Eagle Materials (EXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP stock opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.