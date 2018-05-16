Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.74 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

