Dynatronics (DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%.

DYNT stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DYNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces.

