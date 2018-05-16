Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $349,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,323,000 after buying an additional 176,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,403,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 202,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,381,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after buying an additional 835,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

