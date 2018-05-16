Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $325,000 Position in Parsley Energy (PE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 18,144,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,991 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,101,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,132 shares in the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,093,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,491,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,152.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 865,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,780,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PE opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.