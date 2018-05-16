Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Weight Watchers (WTW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weight Watchers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Weight Watchers in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Weight Watchers opened at $80.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Weight Watchers has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Weight Watchers had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $880,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 262,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $16,539,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,104,086.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,635,135 shares of company stock valued at $160,134,038. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.