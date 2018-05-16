Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Concho Resources (CXO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,201,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $931,616,000 after purchasing an additional 561,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,749,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,464,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,681 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,704.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 297,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 289,927 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 168,551 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NYSE CXO opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $148.39 and a one year high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

