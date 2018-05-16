Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $117.50 and a one year high of $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

