Duke Energy (DUK) Stake Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Duke Energy opened at $76.93 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

