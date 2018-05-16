Duke Energy (DUK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,116 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 580,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

