Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of Dril-Quip opened at $45.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,396.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

