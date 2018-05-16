Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Praxair (PX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Praxair (NYSE:PX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 40,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,380 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Praxair by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 829,003 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Praxair by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,995,000 after purchasing an additional 636,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Praxair by 591.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 537,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,182,000 after purchasing an additional 459,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Praxair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,318,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PX opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Praxair has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

