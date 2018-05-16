Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 376.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 980,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,720 shares during the quarter. Roche comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Roche opened at $28.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.67.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

