Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,713,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,108,380,000 after buying an additional 226,031 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,489,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.42 per share, with a total value of $860,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,664.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab opened at $146.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $145.55 and a 1-year high of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.