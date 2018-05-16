Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 68,380 Shares of Zoetis (ZTS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,848.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,485,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,156 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,512,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,622 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,156,000 after acquiring an additional 531,837 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,920,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis opened at $83.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Zoetis has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $83.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,437.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,877. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

