Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $301,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $111.23 and a 1-year high of $111.86.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

