Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $722,000 Stake in NextEra Energy (NEE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $150,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 138,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,833,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $10,166,549. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

