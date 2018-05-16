Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE: DM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership company. Its portfolio consist of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Dominion Midstream Partners LP, is headquartered in Richmond, Va. “

5/1/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/30/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/17/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership company. Its portfolio consist of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as Dominion Midstream Partners LP, is headquartered in Richmond, Va. “

3/28/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG traded up $0.15, hitting $14.65, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 15,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,039. Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC alerts:

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dominion Cove Point LNG’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from Dominion Cove Point LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Dominion Cove Point LNG’s payout ratio is presently 99.26%.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 426,299 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.