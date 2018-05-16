Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $570,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $114.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Dollar Tree opened at $95.29 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

