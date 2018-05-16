Doliver Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in First Trust Energy Infra (FIF)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Energy Infra by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Energy Infra by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infra by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infra by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 69,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infra by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infra alerts:

First Trust Energy Infra opened at $16.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. First Trust Energy Infra has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a may 18 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infra

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector, including publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships, MLP affiliates, yield corporations (YieldCos), pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.