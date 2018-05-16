Doliver Capital Advisors LP Sells 7,720 Shares of Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. (CEE)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Europe and Russia Fund were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Europe and Russia Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 673,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Europe and Russia Fund opened at $24.37 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Central Europe and Russia Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

