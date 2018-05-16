Document Security Systems (DSS) Announces Earnings Results

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,163. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Sanders acquired 400,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

