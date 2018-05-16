DLH (DLHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.09%.

DLHC stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43. DLH has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,966 shares of company stock worth $1,402,187 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

