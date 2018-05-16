Disco Co. (DSCSY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Disco in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Disco stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.94. Disco has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

