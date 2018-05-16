Diploma (DPLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Diploma (LON:DPLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 26.70 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.30 ($0.36) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports. Diploma had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Shares of Diploma traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), hitting GBX 1,235 ($16.75), on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 78,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,270 ($17.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

DPLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.63) to GBX 1,350 ($18.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,165 ($15.80) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,365 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,279 ($17.35).

In related news, insider John Edward Nicholas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($16.92) per share, with a total value of £24,940 ($33,830.71).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

