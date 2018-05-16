Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $69.98. 804,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 423,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

Specifically, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,218. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 51.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.75%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

