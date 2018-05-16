Digital Ally (DGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 84.05% and a negative return on equity of 274.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of Digital Ally traded up $0.10, hitting $2.55, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,668. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Ally has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $2.55.

Several research firms recently commented on DGLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Ally from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Digital Ally from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Digital Ally, Inc produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATV's, and boats.

