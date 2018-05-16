DigiPath (DIGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 75.20% and a negative net margin of 42.92%.

Shares of DigiPath stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,792. DigiPath has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About DigiPath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.