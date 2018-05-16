DHX Media (DHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.22

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.22 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 394970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.13 million.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

