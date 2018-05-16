DHX Media (DHX.B) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHX.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$5.75 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DHX Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.82.

Shares of TSE DHX.B opened at C$3.32 on Tuesday. DHX Media has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.33.

