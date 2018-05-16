Dhiaa M. Jamil Sells 3,800 Shares of Duke Energy (DUK) Stock

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Energy traded down $0.90, reaching $76.03, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,483,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,520. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 434.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

