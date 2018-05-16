DEW (DEW) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. DEW has a total market capitalization of $78.41 million and $204,647.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00009016 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. Over the last week, DEW has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEW alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00750543 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00150818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090334 BTC.

DEW Profile

DEW was first traded on November 27th, 2017. DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEW’s official website is www.dew.one

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.