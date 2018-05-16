Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $31,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $488,237,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,679,000 after buying an additional 4,320,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,874,000 after buying an additional 1,150,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,938,000 after buying an additional 2,076,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,428,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,669,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $41.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

