DeviantCoin (DEV) Market Cap Tops $12.12 Million

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $12.12 million and $328,990.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00060533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 6,280,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,051 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Octaex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

