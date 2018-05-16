Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €13.50 Price Target at equinet

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €13.50 ($16.07) price objective from equinet in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.86 ($16.50).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank opened at €13.50 ($16.07) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.33) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.40).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

