Deutsche Börse (DBOEY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 on June 6th

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

DBOEY stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.18.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $856.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

