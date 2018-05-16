Deutsche Bank Reiterates €43.50 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($51.79) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase set a €43.50 ($51.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($51.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($53.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($51.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.74 ($48.50).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen opened at €39.49 ($47.01) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($36.29) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($45.35).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

