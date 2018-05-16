Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.90. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 216758 shares changing hands.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The bank reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,722,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,947,000 after buying an additional 2,650,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,873 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 129,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

