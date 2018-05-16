Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €40.00 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €40.00 ($47.62) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLX. HSBC set a €40.20 ($47.86) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 11th. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.48) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €39.80 ($47.38) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.04 ($45.28).

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €34.52 ($41.10) on Monday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €30.66 ($36.50) and a twelve month high of €37.32 ($44.43).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

