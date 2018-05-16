Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals opened at $23.91 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a current ratio of 22.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

