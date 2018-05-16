Destination XL Group (DXLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $135.52 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group opened at $1.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Sahal S. Laher sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $32,500.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willem Mesdag acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $108,559. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

