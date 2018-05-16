Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSO3. (TOS)

TSO3. (TSE:TOS) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of TSO3. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3.’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get TSO3. alerts:

TSO3. (TSE:TOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). TSO3. had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of C$7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million.

TOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TSO3. from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TSO3. from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TSO3. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TSO3. from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TSO3. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.73.

Shares of TOS stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. TSO3. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$3.30.

In other TSO3. news, Director Richard Mark Rumble acquired 105,900 shares of TSO3. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,897.00.

About TSO3.

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for TSO3. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSO3. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.