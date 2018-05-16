Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TSO3. (TOS)

TSO3. (TSE:TOS) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of TSO3. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3.’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
TSO3. (TSE:TOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). TSO3. had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of C$7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million.
Shares of TOS stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. TSO3. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$3.30.
In other TSO3. news, Director Richard Mark Rumble acquired 105,900 shares of TSO3. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,897.00.
About TSO3.
TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.
