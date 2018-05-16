Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dentsply Sirona were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,112 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,200 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,190 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the 4th quarter worth about $60,449,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 22,502.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,348,000 after purchasing an additional 852,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dentsply Sirona alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 22,500 shares of Dentsply Sirona stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,004.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of Dentsply Sirona stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona opened at $47.94 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Dentsply Sirona has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $956.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Dentsply Sirona

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dentsply Sirona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dentsply Sirona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.