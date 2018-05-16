Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.84 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Dent has a market cap of $85.84 million and $3.65 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, OKEx, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00739369 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00054941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00146588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Qryptos, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.