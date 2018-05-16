DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $115.61 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $115.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,884.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $880,639.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,564 shares of company stock worth $11,122,001. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

