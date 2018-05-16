DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,861,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 540,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 378,050 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 98.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 556,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 275,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,722,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 851,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $139,903.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,741. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

