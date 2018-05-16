DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 14,651 Shares of Momo (MOMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 314.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. T.H. Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr cut shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.88 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

