Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $101.75

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $99.60, with a volume of 21362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.80.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 212,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.