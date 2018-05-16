Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $99.46

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.46 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 326200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $54,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,898,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

